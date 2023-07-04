Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

