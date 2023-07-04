Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

PH stock opened at $391.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $392.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

