Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2,848.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

