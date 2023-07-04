Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

