Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 19.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GV2O opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.21.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.