Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 19.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GV2O opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.21.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Company Profile

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital, venture capital investment. It typically makes growth capital investments. The fund invests in renewable energy projects and energy developers. It primarily invests in the United Kingdom and European Union.

