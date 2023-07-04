Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $328.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.85 and a 12 month high of $332.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.87.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.