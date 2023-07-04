Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,392 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CF opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.