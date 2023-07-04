Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

