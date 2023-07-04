Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

