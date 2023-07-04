Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Shares of RGLD opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

