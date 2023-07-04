iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4,159.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 684,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 668,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

