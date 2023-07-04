Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.84. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTIC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

