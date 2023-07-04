Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

