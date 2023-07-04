Avestar Capital LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $445.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.00 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.86 and its 200-day moving average is $499.26.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

