Avestar Capital LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

