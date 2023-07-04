Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Cut by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

