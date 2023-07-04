1,070 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

