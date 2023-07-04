Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

