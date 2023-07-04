VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.09 or 1.00033105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.