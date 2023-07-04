iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

