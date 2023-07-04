Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Electric by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $110.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

