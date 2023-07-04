Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Aflac by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 43,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

AFL opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

