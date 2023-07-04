Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 593 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

