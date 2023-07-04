Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hershey by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

HSY stock opened at $251.57 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

