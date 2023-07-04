SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

