Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

