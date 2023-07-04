VeraBank N.A. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.29. The company has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

