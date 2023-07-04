1,624 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $163.89 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

