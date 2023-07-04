Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.