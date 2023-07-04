Genuine Parts to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

GPC stock opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

