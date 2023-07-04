Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.95 and a 200-day moving average of $376.93. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

