Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.