WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

