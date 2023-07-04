WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $292.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.57 and its 200-day moving average is $291.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

