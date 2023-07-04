Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

