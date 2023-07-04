Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

