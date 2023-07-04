LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $444.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

