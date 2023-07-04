LGT Group Foundation Has $30.63 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

