NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

