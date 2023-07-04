Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,122 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOG stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

