Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

