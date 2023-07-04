Legacy Trust Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Trust trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.