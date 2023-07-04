Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 5,180 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 262,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

