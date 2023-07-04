Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

