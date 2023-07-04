Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

