Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

RYJ stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $61.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

