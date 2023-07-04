Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 488 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.