Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 946 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $11,552,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NetEase by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.