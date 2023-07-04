6,161 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 632,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after buying an additional 231,374 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 65,429 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15,267.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,002,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 11,924,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

