Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,006 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of ALGN opened at $344.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

